DH Mike Trout returned to the lineup after missing three of four games with back problems, and he went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI. It marked the sixth time in his career Trout recorded a double and triple in a single game, the second time this season. He is batting .404 (19-for-47) following a stretch in which he hit .153.

LHP Tyler Skaggs allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in taking the loss against the Astros. Prior to Thursday night, he had allowed just two runs (one earned) in his two career starts against the Astros, posting a 0.60 ERA over those appearances. The Angels have lost each of Skaggs’ past three starts.

LHP Sean Newcomb was selected 15th overall in the first round, becoming the second player from the University of Hartford taken in the opening 10 rounds of the draft. 1B Jeff Bagwell, an all-time Astros great, was selected in the fourth round by the Red Sox in 1989. Newcomb (6-5, 240) touches the upper-90s with his fastball and is armed with an exceptional slider. He set a school record with 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings this season, and he was the American East Conference Pitcher of the Year.

RHP Joe Gatto was drafted 53rd overall in the second round by the Angels. A product of St. Augustine Prep in Richland, N.J., Gatto is the sixth pitcher from the Garden State drafted in the first three rounds over the last 10 years. He usually pitches at 90-92 mph with his fastball and has reached 94, which he should do more regularly as he fills out. He is committed to North Carolina.