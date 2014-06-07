CF Mike Trout started in center field Friday after playing just one inning in the field during the previous five games because of inflammation in his upper back. Trout missed three games completely, played one as the DH, and came out after one inning in another.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the White Sox. Shoemaker is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA as a starter, compared to 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA pitching out of the bullpen. He has never faced the White Sox in his career.

LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) had Tommy John surgery June 5 to repair a torn ligament in his left elbow.

INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) had cortisone injections June 6. He still has pain in the hand and is unable to swing a bat.

2B Howie Kendrick was not in the starting lineup Friday, getting a day to rest. Kendrick, who started 58 of the club’s first 59 games, entered the game with seven hits in his past 42 at-bats, seeing his average dip from .309 to .283.

RHP Jered Weaver needed 109 pitches to get through six innings Friday against the White Sox, but managed to hold them to two runs and earn the victory. He gave up five hits and four walks, but benefitted from an offense that scored eight runs. “We knew coming in these guys (White Sox) were swinging the bats good,” Weaver said. “Maybe I was trying to be too fine at times and trying not to leave stuff over the plate. I threw too many pitches early on, but I was battling to make pitches when I needed to.”