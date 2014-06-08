CF Mike Trout hit his second career grand slam Saturday off White Sox pitcher Chris Sale, tying the score at 5 in the Angels’ eventual 6-5 win. The home run came on a full-count changeup in the eighth inning. “It’s tough with (Sale),” Trout said. “He’s got three plus-pitches, a funky delivery and he comes after you. I was trying to stay right-center (on the full-count pitch) and put the ball in play. You can’t have a strikeout there. Got a pitch and put a pretty good swing on it.” Trout has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games and has 21 RBIs in his last 21 games.

2B/LF Grant Green was optioned to Triple-AAA Salt Lake on Saturday to make room on the roster for RHP Cory Rasmus. Green was hitting .359 (23 for 64) in 22 games for the Angels.

RHP Cory Rasmus was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, his second stint with the Angels this season. He made two appearances with the club in May, giving up two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. He was 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA and two saves in 21 games with the Bees.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Sunday’s game against the White Sox. He is coming off his shortest outing of the season, having given up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the Astros. Wilson is 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 career games (five starts) vs. the White Sox.