CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to four games by going 1-for-5 on Sunday. Trout is batting .294 (5-for-17) during that streak, and has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games.

LHP C.J. Wilson permitted only one hit and one walk in his first six innings Sunday despite recovering from the flu. Wilson finished by conceding only one run on three hits in 7 1/3 innings while allowing two walks, striking out six batters and inducing 12 groundouts, including two double plays. In his previous start on Tuesday in Houston, Wilson allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings during a 7-2 loss to the Astros.

SS Erick Aybar now has 22 hits in his last 27 games after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Aybar is batting .338 (23-for-68) with 15 RBIs over his past 18 games. Since April 22, Aybar has had the best average among major league shortstops, .322 (55-for-167).

2B Howie Kendrick ended an 8-for-46 slump by going 2-for-5 Sunday. The slump had dropped Kendrick’s average from .309, among the American League’s leaders, to 283. Kendrick also received the first lead-off walk of his career.

3B David Freese walked four times Sunday, a career high. Freese became the first Angels’ third baseman to receive four walks since Chone Figgins did so on July 23, 2007. The four walks keeps Freese’s average over the past 22 games at .303 (23-for-72).