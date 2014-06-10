LHP Tyler Skaggs will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 6, because of a strained right hamstring. He said the hamstring felt a little bit sore after his last start, June 5 in Houston. The Angels hope the injury is not serious and that he will be able to return to the active roster as soon as he is eligible.

LHP Hector Santiago will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to start against the A‘s. Santiago was demoted to Salt Lake on May 21 after going 0-6 with a 4.82 ERA in nine games (seven starts). In Triple-A, Santiago was 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in three starts.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run on four hits in seven innings to get the win over the Oakland A’s on Monday. Richards’ performance came 10 days after one of the worst starts of his career against Oakland -- five runs, five hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning. “Yeah, in the back of your mind you want to do better than you did,” Richards said when asked about redemption. “Two-thirds of an inning is pretty weak. I gave them one that time, and I feel like this time it was my turn to show them what I got.”

LF Josh Hamilton is hitting .333 (9-for-27) since returning from the disabled list June 3, and he is batting .389 overall. Since Sept. 1 of last season, Hamilton is hitting .347 (51-for-147), the second best average in the majors (minimum 100 at-bats) during that time.