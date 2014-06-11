LHP Tyler Skaggs was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 6, with a strained right hamstring. The injury is believed to be minor, and the Angels hope he can rejoin the active roster when he’s eligible on June 21.

RF Collin Cowgill smacked a home run in the bottom of the 14th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Oakland A‘s. he finished 3-for-6, his third three-hit game of the season. “I think Collin is definitely playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s evolving as a player,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s understanding some of the things to do in certain counts at the plate. He’s getting on base, he’s running the bases well, and he’s playing great outfield. That’s a tremendous hit he had tonight. It couldn’t come at a better time.”

LHP Hector Santiago threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight against the A’s on Tuesday. Santiago was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the place of LHP Tyler Skaggs, who has a strained hamstring. Santiago was 0-6 with a 4.82 ERA for the Angels before his demotion May 21. He was 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in three starts with Salt Lake.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday against the A‘s. It will be his second start of the season against the A‘s, as he gave up six runs (five earned) in a 6-3 loss June 1. Weaver, though, is 11-8 with a 2.40 ERA in 27 career starts against Oakland.

RHP Ernesto Frieri appeared in four consecutive games from June 6-9, a first in his career. He earned saves in each of the last three, but he was not available for Tuesday’s game against the A‘s.