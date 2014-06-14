LHP Tyler Skaggs, placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6 because of a hamstring strain, is expected to be ready to rejoin the Angels rotation when he is eligible and not need a minor league rehab. He ran on the field Friday without issues and will go from long tossing to a bullpen session when the team is in Cleveland early next week. “We’re targeting next weekend sometime,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Skaggs’ return. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

RHP Garrett Richards comes into his start Saturday night at Atlanta having allowed just one run and eight hits over 15 innings while have won his previous two starts to improve his record to 6-2. He struck out 13 and walked none in the two starts, lowering his ERA from 3.65 to 3.09. Richards is 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA in 12 career interleague games, but has never faced the Braves.

1B Albert Pujols is staying put at No. 3 in the Angels lineup despite a prolonged slump after a good start to the season. “You always consider an adjustment, but right now we’re not there,” Mike Scioscia said. “This guy is going to hit and he’s going to hit big,” added the Angles manager before Friday’s interleague series opener in Atlanta. Pujols, who came in batting .195 in his previous 32 games, had a two-run single in four at-bats against the Braves.

LHP C.J. Wilson had his interleague winning streak come to an end at six when he lost 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. He allowed a three-run homer to Evan Gattis in the first inning and then Chris Johnson followed with a solo blast. Wilson shut down the Braves the next five innings, but fell to 7-6 with a 3.50 ERA. He struck out eight while allowing six hits and two walks.