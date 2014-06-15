CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fourth inning on Saturday. He also stole his seventh base, second on the team to 2B Howie Kendrick, and hit his 13th home run. Trout has a major league-leading 16-game hitting streak in interleague games.

LHP Hector Santiago will make his second start Sunday since being recalled from Triple-A. He threw six scoreless innings and struck out eight against Oakland on June 10 but did not receive a decision. He is 0-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 10 career interleague games, including three starts. Santiago has never faced the Braves.

RHP Garrett Richards set a career high with 10 strikeouts against the Braves on Saturday. Richards has allowed only one run in the last 21 innings. He allowed four hits and three walks against Atlanta but left after throwing 107 pitches.

1B Albert Pujols continues to feast at Turner Field. He connected for his 16th home run on Saturday, giving him 14 career homers in Atlanta. Pujols has 508 career homers, one shy of Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list. He had four RBIs, giving him 1,539 and moving him past Joe DiMaggio and Harry Heilmann for 44th place. He’s one shy of Willie Stargell for 43rd most all time.

SS Erick Aybar ended an 0-for-10 stretch with four hits Saturday. It was his third game of three or more hits this season. Aybar also stole a base and made a tremendous diving play on a ball hit in the hole that he was able to turn into an inning-ending forceout.