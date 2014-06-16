CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak in interleague play to 18 games -- the longest in the majors -- with three hits, including his 14th homer, on Sunday against the Braves. He went 7-for-14 in the three-game series with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. Trout is 30-for-75 (.400) over his past 20 games after an 11-for-67 (.164) slump, raising his average from .264 to .305.

RHP Fernando Salas, credited with the victory in Saturday night’s 13-inning marathon with the Braves, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday because of what the Angels termed right shoulder inflammation. The Los Angeles Times reported Salas has nerve irritation in his arm. Salas allowed one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings Saturday, improving to 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 28 relief appearances. “It’s lingered enough to where you want to back him off, and the only way to do that is to shut him down,” said manager Mike Scioscia, noting that Salas was bothered for about a week. Salas has 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) threw all of his pitches without problems in a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, and he is expected to be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible Saturday. Skaggs is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

RHP Dane De La Rosa, 6-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 75 games for the Angels last season, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and he allowed a run on two hits and a walk over one inning. De La Rosa pitched once for the Angels in April before going on the disabled list because of a forearm strain and a shoulder impingement. He was 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 19 minor league games, recording 17 strikeouts to six walks and holding hitters to a .185 average.

SS Erick Aybar left Sunday’s game against the Braves with a sore left hip after sprinting to first base to avoid a double play in the third inning. He is listed as day-to-day. He hit his fifth homer of the season leading off the second inning, and he is batting .344 (32-for-93) over his past 24 games. Aybar, who had four hits Saturday, has is average is up to .290.

RHP Jered Weaver, who is 7-5 with a 3.51 ERA, will try to bounce back when he starts the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday night. He has surrendered 12 runs in three June outings after giving up eight runs in five May starts. Weaver gave up four earned runs or more in two of his June starts, something he hadn’t done since early April. He is 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA in nine career starts in Cleveland and is 8-3 overall against the Indians after allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings in a victory at Anaheim in April.