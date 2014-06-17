CF Mike Trout singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During his streak, he is hitting .364 (16-for-44) with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

1B Albert Pujols’ next home run will be the 509th of his career. That will tie him with Gary Sheffield for 24th on baseball’s all-time list. Pujols is also tied with Dave Winfield and Joe Medwick for 30th place on the career list with 540 doubles.

OF Josh Hamilton is enjoying a dramatic turnaround this season in his success rate vs. left-handed pitchers. After hitting just .201 vs. lefties last season, Hamilton this year is hitting .462 (12-for-26) vs. left-handers.

RHP Jered Weaver came into Monday’s start in Cleveland with a career record of 6-0 and a 1.64 ERA at Progressive Field, the lowest career ERA at the 20-year-old ballpark for any pitcher with a minimum of 50 innings pitched. “I know that I’ve thrown well in this park but I didn’t know that it was that good,” said Weaver, who took his first career loss in Cleveland, a 4-3 loss Monday in which he gave up four runs on five hits in six innings.