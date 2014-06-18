CF Mike Trout hit a double and two home runs Tuesday, and he drove in four runs. It was Trout’s second career two-homer game. The other came on Aug. 30, 2011, at Seattle. Over his past 22 games, Trout is hitting .410, raising his season average from .264 to .311. “I‘m being patient and squaring up some balls,” he said. “I‘m not anxious. I‘m just comfortable. I‘m not trying to do too much. That’s really helping.”

LHP Tyler Skaggs was scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, but those plans were scratched. Instead, Skaggs will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He landed on the disabled list earlier this month with a strained right hamstring.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, in just his seventh major league start, pitched eight strong innings to get the win Tuesday. Shoemaker gave up five hits, struck out 10 and walked one. Shoemaker probably would have registered his first career complete game, but an 11-minute rain delay in the bottom of the ninth inning prevented that, as he gave way to RHP Ernesto Frieri. “It’s unfortunate, but I understand,” Shoemaker said. “As soon as I get out there, it starts raining when I‘m warming up. There’s nothing you can do about that, it’s out of my control.”

RF Kole Calhoun had a home run among his four hits Tuesday, his second career four-hit game. “We couldn’t keep him off base,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. Calhoun’s other four-hit game came on Aug. 2, 2013 vs. Toronto. In his past 16 games, Calhoun is hitting .382.

SS Erick Aybar, who hurt his left hip Sunday and did not start Monday, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, who made one appearance for the Angels earlier this season before joining the Yankees, re-signed a minor league deal with Los Angeles on Tuesday. Between the two teams, LeBlanc has a 7.36 ERA in two major league appearances this year. Last weekend, he declined the Yankees’ assignment to the minors and chose to become a free agent.