CF Mike Trout had to work overtime to extend his hitting streak to 13 games Thursday. Trout’s only hit of the game was a 10th-inning double. During his streak, Trout is hitting .385 (20-for-52).

DH Albert Pujols drove in two runs with a single in the top of the 10th inning Thursday. Pujols has nine RBIs over his past six games after driving in eight runs in his previous 22 games.

LHP C.J. Wilson deserved better, but had to settle for a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss in 10 innings to Cleveland on Thursday. Wilson pitched seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. “I felt my stuff was pretty good today and I had two strikes on a lot of guys,” said Wilson. “The ball was moving a lot, and I had a lot of bad contact.”

RHP Ernesto Frieri has been struggling lately -- a 10.13 ERA in his past 10 appearances -- but his outing Thursday in Cleveland may have been a low point. Frieri gave up a walk-off grand slam to DH Nick Swisher with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, turning a potential 3-1 Angels win into a 5-3 loss. Frieri is baffled by his recent slump. “I‘m fighting, man. I don’t know. I’ve been working, been watching videos, asking questions. It feels like nothing wants to go my way,” he said.