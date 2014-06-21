INF Grant Green was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. Green was hitting .359 in 22 games for the Angels when he was sent down on June 7.

RHP Dane De La Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday to make room on the roster for INF Grant Green. De La Rosa has an 11.57 ERA in three games with the Angels.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run and four hits in six innings to earn the victory over the Rangers Friday. He struck out seven and walked three while throwing a career-high 119 pitches. Richards, who is a candidate to make the All-Star team, was asked what the difference is between this year and last year, when he split time between the starting rotation and the bullpen. “I got a job,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about going up and down, pitching in Triple-A. (Pitching coach Mike Butcher) called me in the offseason and told me I was going to make 33 starts this year, so that’s all I needed.”

1B Albert Pujols left the game June 20 after five innings because his back stiffened up. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

3B Ian Stewart was activated from the disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Stewart has been on the disabled list since May 12 because of a left hand contusion. In 24 games with the Angels, Stewart is hitting .176 with two homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Rangers. He has lost both of his last two starts, giving up four runs in each. He has not faced the Rangers this season, but is 13-8 with a 3.66 ERA in 32 career starts against them.