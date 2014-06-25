LHP Tyler Skaggs (hamstring) will start for Triple-A Salt Lake in a rehab game on Thursday. Skaggs, out since he was injured June 5, could return to the rotation next week, barring any setbacks.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Twins. He is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in June, having allowed two earned runs in 27 innings over four starts. Richards has faced the Twins once in his career, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

RHP Mike Morin was called up April 27 and began his major league career with eight consecutive scoreless appearances covering 8 2/3 innings. Overall, he has a 1.42 ERA (4 earned runs in 25 1/3 innings) while allowing opposing batters a .207 average (18-for-87).

LF Josh Hamilton is hitting .484 (15-for-31) vs. left-handers this season, after hitting .201 (36-for-179) against lefties last season. For his career, Hamilton is hitting .273 vs. lefties, compared to .305 vs. right-handers.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings Tuesday against the Twins. Wilson was staked to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but gave up five in the second inning. “It was an interesting approach that (the Twins) had today,” Wilson said. “They took a lot of first pitches, like take a first pitch right down the middle. But with two strikes, they would fight pitches off. It was a Twilight Zone thing, hits with two strikes, hits on weird counts. ... Typically if I give up a big inning, it’s because I walk a guy, plunk a guy or throw a ball away. But after the two home runs (by Josh Willingham and Kendrys Morales), it was paper cuts.”