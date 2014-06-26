CF Mike Trout has hit at least 15 homers and stolen at least 10 bases before the All-Star break for the second season in a row. The only other Angel to do so was current hitting coach Don Baylor (1978, ‘79).

RHP Garrett Richards gave up two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the win over the Twins on Wednesday. Richards (8-2) improved to 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA in his five starts in June. “He misfires just enough to keep you off balance up there and not let you dig in,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “You got a nice-looking young pitcher there, a big kid with a good angle and definitely an arm. Mid-90s to above, nasty breaking ball. Yeah, he’s pretty good.”

2B Howie Kendrick singled in the third inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .300 (12-for-40) during the streak, raising his season average to .276.

RHP Jered Weaver, who will start Thursday’s game against the Twins, got a no-decision in his last start despite giving up only one run in eight innings against Texas. Weaver is 8-2 with a 3.35 in 15 career starts vs. Minnesota.

3B David Freese did not play Wednesday against the Twins, still sore after being hit by a pitch on the left arm in the eighth inning Tuesday. He is day-to-day.