Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
June 28, 2014

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Skaggs allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks in three innings Thursday during a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake. Skaggs has been sidelined since June 6 due to a strained right hamstring.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Friday against the Royals. Shoemaker, who has won both of his last two starts, has faced the Royals one time in his career, getting a no-decision after giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings.

1B Albert Pujols doubled in the third inning Thursday against the Twins, the 541st double of his career. It tied him with Rogers Hornsby for 30th on the all-time list. Next up on the all-time list is No. 29 Harry Heilmann with 542.

SS Erick Aybar has 40 RBIs, which leads all American League shortstops. He hit in the fifth spot in the lineup for the 10th time on Thursday, and has hit in every spot in the order except third and fourth.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run and eight hits in seven innings to get the win Thursday against the Twins. He struck out six, walked one and won for the first time in four starts. “The sixth and seventh (innings) were tough for him,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “The biggest out of the game was getting (Brian) Dozier to end the seventh. Up until the sixth inning, he was really mixing and matching, changing speeds. Those guys pieced some hits together and he had to work for it.”

