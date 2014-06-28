OF Mike Trout’s 18th home run Friday was tracked at 489 feet, although the Royals dispute that, estimating it at 445 feet. Regardless it was impressive, splashing into the fountains in left-center. “The ball was about as far as you’re going to see a ball hit,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

LHP Tyler Skaggs could return to the rotation without another rehab start. Skaggs threw 70 pitches in three innings, for Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing seven runs, two runs, on five hits and five walks, while striking out against Fresno. He went on the disabled list June 10 with a strained right hamstring.

RHP Michael Kohn, who was optioned June 1 to Triple-A Salt Lake, was recalled after the 8-6 loss Friday night to the Royals. Kohn was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 appearances before the demotion. He allowed only 11 hits and struck out 26 in 23 2/3 innings, but walked 20. He was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in nine games with Salt Lake, allowing six hits in 9 1/3 innings, while striking out seven and walking six.

DH C.J. Cron homered in the second and fifth innings for his first career multi-homer game. He is the first Angels rookie to hit two out in a game since CF Mike Trout on Aug. 30, 2011 at Seattle.

UT Efren Navarro, who was recalled Saturday from Salt Lake, was optioned back to the Triple-A farm club after the game Friday night. It was Navarro’s second stint with the Angels. He hit .297 in 14 games, starting at first base, left field and right field. The Angels went 7-2 when he started.

RHP Jason Grilli was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Ernesto Frieri in a deal of two relievers who were demoted from the closer role a week earlier. Grilli converted just 11 of 15 saves opportunities this season after going 33 for 35 last year. The 37-year-old’s ERA was 4.87 in 22 games. Grilli was removed as closer June 20, a day after giving up a game-tying home run to Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco in the ninth inning of a game the Pirates eventually won in 11 innings.