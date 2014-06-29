LHP Tyler Skaggs rejoined the Angels in Kansas City after making one rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake. Skaggs, who went on the disabled list June 10 with a right hamstring strain, will likely return to the rotation in Chicago. He threw a bullpen session Saturday. “We want to get an idea of where he is,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re targeting the White Sox series (Monday-Wednesday). We’ll see where he is and we can adjust from there.”

RHP Jason Grilli arrived Saturday after being acquired in a trade Friday with the Pirates. Grilli, who wore No. 39, went 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 11 saves in 22 relief appearances this season with Pittsburgh. He was a 2013 National League All-Star, saving a career-high 38 games. He worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning in the 6-2 victory over the Royals.

DH Albert Pujols drove in a run in the third inning Saturday against the Royals, bringing his RBI total to 48. Pujols has 14 RBIs in 13 games after driving in just six in his previous 21 games.

LHP C.J. Wilson, who starts the series finale Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, is 4-0 with six saves and a 2.73 ERA in 16 career games, six of them starts, against the Royals. He beat the Royals on May 23 in Anaheim, allowing one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

3B David Freese not only had three hits and three RBIs against the Royals on Saturday but also showed off his “speed.” Freese stole his first base since April 18, 2013, with the Cardinals at Philadelphia.