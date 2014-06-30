LHP Tyler Skaggs, who is on the disabled list with a right hamstring injury, threw a bullpen session Sunday. He could be activated for a Wednesday start against the White Sox. The Angels are listing TBA as the starter for that day. “It’ll be somebody whose name starts with an ‘S’,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That will round out our rotation.” The other Wednesday candidates are LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Matt Shoemaker. Skaggs was 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA in a dozen starts before going on the disabled list on June 6.

RHP Garrett Richards, who starts Monday at Chicago, is 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA in five June starts, allowing four earned runs in 34 1/3 innings. He has limited opposing hitters to a .203 average, which tops American League starters for the month.

RHP Jason Grilli, the newest Angel, lost his closing job this year with the Pirates, but cherishes the moments last season when he recorded 33 saves and Pittsburgh made the playoffs. “Every relief pitcher will tell you it is special to get the opportunity to get the last three outs,” Grilli said. “To do it for a city that was dying to get a taste of winning was even more special. I’ll take the ball (in the ninth). I have the feeling I’ll get a chance again. They know I‘m capable and to be able to contribute to this group of guys is special.” The Angels acquired Grilli in a Friday trade for RHP Ernesto Frieri. “I was never suspecting, but this is the business side of baseball,” Grilli said. “I’ve been traded before. It’s just business. The toughest part is how it affects the family. It’s tough on the family. You’re just changing hats, changing uniforms. The other part is leaving your teammates. That’s the other tough part, leaving your teammates and friendships. We did something special (in Pittsburgh). The city embraced me and the whole team. I’ve been on the flip side and been booed off the field, too.”

C Hank Conger, who was hitless in his past 12 at-bats and hitting .145 for the month, was back in the lineup Sunday and responded with two hits, including a bunt single. “What a catcher has to bring is presence behind the plate,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Hank has done a terrific job bringing presence behind the plate and Chris (Iannetta) has done a terrific job, too. With wanting to keep both guys fresh and ready to go, we’ll continue to split the time.”

3B David Freese has hit in 12 of his past 15 games and has six RBIs in eight games, but continues to bat eighth. “We’ve got more than David swinging the bat well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I like our lineup. We have versatility versus both lefties and righties and with guys like David swinging the bat well -- and he gives you defense, too -- you have a lot of versatility. He can hit anywhere up to fourth or fifth in our lineup, but right now, there’s not anything we want to shake up.” Scioscia mentioned SS Erick Aybar, 2B Howie Hendrick and 1B C.J. Cron “are all swinging the bat well, too.”