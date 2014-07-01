RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session June 29 that went well and is scheduled to throw another bullpen July 1 in Chicago.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will come off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Skaggs went on the DL retroactive to June 6.

RHP Garrett Richards had his scheduled start Monday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field pushed back a day because the game was postponed by rain. The game will be made up as a doubleheader and Richards (8-2, 2.76) will start the first game. Richards, whose 1.84 road ERA is second in the American League, has never faced the White Sox as a starter. He owns a 0-0 record and 7.50 ERA in six relief outings against Chicago.

1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup for the Angels a day after a leg issue caused him to pull up while running between first and second on what was going to be a double. Pujols has been diagnosed by the team’s medical staff with a swollen, infected lymph node in his groin. It’s not thought to be a long-term concern.

RHP Jered Weaver will still make his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but now it will be the finale of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Angels were supposed to start the series against Chicago Monday, but the game was postponed. Weaver beat the White Sox on June 6, allowing two runs in six innings, and won in his most recent start June 26 at the Minnesota Twins. He’s allowed one earned run in each game of back-to-back starts. Weaver is 8-2 lifetime against the White Sox with a 1.70 ERA.