RHP Fernando Salas threw another bullpen session Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field and might be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list as soon as Wednesday. It was the second bullpen session in three days for Salas, who was placed on the DL June 15 with inflammation in his right shoulder. “It was good, very good,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Salas’ bullpen Tuesday. “He got through it and felt good, so we’ll see. I definitely want to see how he comes out of it (Wednesday) and then make an assessment.”

LHP Tyler Skaggs (4-4, 4.34) will come off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Skaggs went on the DL with a right hamstring strain retroactive to June 6, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he won’t have a stringent pitch count limit. “You hate to say there’s a pitch-count limit, because it’s not like we’re limiting anything that would keep him from finishing his outing,” Scioscia said Tuesday. “I don’t think we’ll see him throw 115 pitches, but we’re not going to limit him to 75 or (say) after five (innings) he’s done. He’ll pitch to a certain point in the game. He has enough pitches to do that and hopefully he’ll be effective enough to get us to that point.”

RHP Michael Kohn was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to make room for veteran LHP Rich Hill, whom the Angels acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Kohn went 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 relief appearances, striking out 26 in 23 2/3 innings. Kohn had just been recalled from the minors June 28. “It was unfortunate we didn’t get a chance to see Michael pitch this week but I‘m not sure he was quite the finished product he can be,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “We all think it’s important for him to go down there and continue with the adjustments he’s made, so he can be in that back-end mix, because he certainly has the stuff.”

RHP David Carpenter was optioned to Double-A Arkansas following the Angels’ 7-5 win Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. A corresponding move will be made Wednesday when LHP Tyler Skaggs is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list to start the series finale against the White Sox.

RHP Garrett Richards (9-2, 2.81) bounced back to pitch a gem in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, after allowing a three-run homer in the first inning to first baseman Jose Abreu. Richards only allowed one more hit and no runs in his remaining seven innings to pick up his third straight win and fifth in his past six starts. The outing was supposed to happen Monday, but got pushed back a day because of a rainout. “I just kind of kept doing what I was doing (after the Abreu homer), pounding the zone, throwing strikes and getting ahead of guys,” said Richards, who’d never faced the White Sox as a starter. “I think I was the same pitcher from the beginning to the end. I wasn’t going to let three runs in the first ruin my day. I think that’s a maturing process that I’ve gone through as a pitcher and I‘m happy with the direction I‘m moving.”

1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup for the Angels for both games of a doubleheader Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, after a leg issue Sunday in Kansas City caused him to pull up while running between first and second on what looked to be a sure double. Pujols was thrown out easily for a key out instead. The Angels’ medical staff said he’s been playing with a swollen, infected lymph node in his groin area for almost a week but it’s not a long-term concern. Pujols hit his 509th career home run in the doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, tying him on the all-time list with Gary Sheffield. He also went first to third on a single in the first game with no problem. “He feels good,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scoscia said. “It’s not really anything that’s muscular or anything we’re worried about being a pull. It was described by the medical staff as more of a lymph node or just a little infection there, the lymph node fighting an infection got a little irritated. It shouldn’t be anything that’s going to impact what he needs to do.”

RHP Jered Weaver (9-6, 3.56) picked up the win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but wasn’t at his best. Weaver is now 9-2 lifetime against the White Sox but served up two home runs and allowed five earned runs in just 5 2/3 innings in the Angels’ 7-5 victory to sweep the doubleheader. “It was one of those things where I tried to keep us in the game,” Weaver said. “I had to battle there and I just left a couple pitches up and those guys put it where they should. The story of the night is the offense kept scoring and picking me up, and the bullpen came in and did a great job. It was good to see.”

LHP Rich Hill was acquired by the Angels on Tuesday from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations with the idea of making him a situational left-hander out of the bullpen. The 37-year old Hill, who stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, was 3-3 with a 3.23 ERA for Triple-A Pawtucket in 25 relief appearances. Hill joined the team Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and struggled in both games, allowing a hit and three walks combined in the two appearances without recording an out. “Good velocity, good stuff, just trouble getting the ball over the zone,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was throwing the ball so well down in Triple-A. I think maybe it’s just getting re-acclimated to a big league stadium. I don’t think there was anything he was nervous about, but I think he just lost his release point and got behind in a bunch of counts.”