CF Mike Trout was named the American League Player of the Month for June on Wednesday, which is the second time in his brief career he’s earned that designation. The 22-year-old star led the majors with a whopping 1.230 on-base plus slugging average for the month and finished tied for the AL lead with 20 runs. He rapped out 30 hits, 18 for extra bases. Trout, however, had a rough night Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Trout went 0-for-4 and struck out three times.

LHP Tyler Skaggs returned to the rotation with a strong performance Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Skaggs, who’d been on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, threw 7 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. He struck out six and threw 70 of his 87 pitches for strikes. It was a much crisper outing than his last rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake, when he allowed seven runs (two earned), five walks and five hits in three innings. “I was kind of embarrassed after my last rehab outing,” Skaggs said. “Walking five guys and giving up that many runs in a Triple-A game wears on you a little bit, so I wanted to go out there (Wednesday) and show everybody that I‘m still the same pitcher that I was.”

LHP Hector Santiago will get at least one more turn in the rotation and might get more depending on manager Mike Scioscia’s decision. Following the return of LHP Tyler Skaggs to the rotation Wednesday, the Angels have six starters. Santiago and RHP Matt Shoemaker are the most likely candidates to be removed when Scioscia pares it down to five sometime next week. Santiago is 0-7 with a 4.08 ERA but has pitched well since Skaggs went on the 15-day disabled list June 15 with a right hamstring strain. Pitching for the White Sox last season, Santiago saw time in the bullpen and rotation, so he’s got experience in both roles. “I think it’s great, but if a guy is throwing well enough as a starter, that’s more important than any role you’re going to put in the bullpen, maybe with the exception of a closer,” Scioscia said. “Hector Santiago won’t be in the ‘pen because we feel he can do it. If we feel he’s part of the rotation he’ll stay in the rotation.”

RHP Garrett Richards got through a rough first inning Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox and turned it into a strong eight-inning start that resulted in a win. Richards, who finished second to Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez in American League Pitcher of the Month voting for June, allowed a three-run homer to White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu and allowed one more hit the rest of his outing. “The pitcher I am this year is far beyond the pitcher that I was last year or the year before,” Richards said. “Even last year or the year before that, this game could’ve snowballed and I could’ve been out in the fourth inning. It just goes back to me moving on and just controlling what I can control and making quality pitches.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker (5-2, 4.50 ERA) will make at least one more start when he starts the opener of a four-game weekend series against the Houston Astros on Thursday in Anaheim. Shoemaker and LHP Hector Santiago are candidates to be shifted into a bullpen role now that LHP Tyler Skaggs has returned from a strained right hamstring to create a six-man rotation. Manager Mike Scioscia said he’ll keep the six-man setup for one more turn through the rotation before paring it back down to five. Shoemaker, who started the season in the bullpen, won his first five career decisions as a starter before picking up his first loss last Friday at Kansas City.

LF Josh Hamilton hit his second home run in as many days during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and also robbed a homer with a leaping grab at the wall in the first inning. Hamilton missed 48 games after having surgery in April to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and struggled at the plate after coming off the 15-day disabled list June 3. “Maybe he hasn’t driven the ball as much as he came back off the DL,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s getting comfortable in the box and he’s attacking the ball well, so it’s more than just two days. These last two days the power has shown, but he’s in a nice comfort zone.”