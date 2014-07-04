RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs, seven hits and three walks in six innings Thursday against the Astros to get the win and improve to 6-2. As a starter, he is 6-1 with a 3.79 ERA, a pleasant surprise for someone who began the season in the bullpen. “You never know how a player is going to respond to the major leagues,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Shoemaker, who is 50-40 with a 4.52 ERA in seven minor league seasons. “Some guys have great minor league careers and come up and never really get on track. And some guys maybe get that opportunity and run with it. I‘m not going to say I‘m surprised because Matt has the potential to do what he’s doing. The fact that he’s doing it, and doing it in a role that we need so badly says a lot about his makeup and character and hopefully it’ll continue.”

RF Kole Calhoun is hitting .351 (34-for-97) in his last 29 games. Since June 17, he leads the majors with 16 runs scored (in 13 games) despite platooning with RF Collin Cowgill.

LF Josh Hamilton’s home run on July 1 against the cHICAGO White Sox snapped a 23-game homerless streak, equaling the longest home run drought of his career (with Texas in 2009). The next day, Hamilton homered again. He attributed his power surge to not “cutting off” his swing to protect his surgically repaired left thumb, something he said he was doing subconsciously.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Friday’s game against the Astros. Wilson is coming off a bad start, having given up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 6-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 20 career games (10 starts) vs. Houston.