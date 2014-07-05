DH Albert Pujols not only went 3-for-4, scored three runs and stole a base. He also hit his 510th career home run, a two-run drive into left field. That blast, Pujols 18th homer of the season, moved him past Gary Sheffield and into 24th place all-time. Pujols needs three home runs to surpass three Hall-of-Famers: Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews and Ernie Banks.

LHP C.J. Wilson continues to struggle. After allowing six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Friday night, Wilson has now permitted at least four earned runs in four of his past five games. After beginning the season with a 6-3 record and a 3.00 earned-run average, Wilson is 2-3 with a 6.25 earned-run average in his last eight starts.

2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-4 for the fifth time in his career in Friday night’s 7-6 win against the Houston Astros, and drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a double off the right-field scoreboard. Kendrick’s performance raised his season average from .275 to .284.

3B David Freese is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 10 RBIs over his past 12 games. Seven of those 16 hits have gone for extra bases. Freese also has driven in at least one run in three consecutive games and amassed hits in 16 of his last 19 contests after going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday night.