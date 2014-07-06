OF Tony Campana was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday along with LHP Joe Thatcher in exchange for two minor league prospects -- OF Zach Borenstein and RHP Joey Krehbiel. Campana, 28, had two stints with the D-backs this year, hitting .150 in 61 plate appearances. He was hitting .288 with eight stolen bases for Triple-A Reno.

While LHP Hector Santiago came into Saturday’s game against the Astros with a subpar record, it was more a lack of offensive support than anything else. In his 10 starts, the Angels managed just 17 runs while he was in the game. They scored just 26 runs in the games he has started and three or fewer in nine of his 10 starts.

Garrett Richards, Sunday’s starter, is the first Angels pitcher with 35-plus strikeouts, a sub-1.10 ERA and opponent batting average of .175 or lower in a month. He went 4-0 in five June starts with a 1.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts. That is the lowest ERA in Angels history for June.

A home run during Saturday’s 11-5 win over the Astros wasn’t the only milestone for 1B Albert Pujols. He had three RBIs, giving him 1,553 for his career and passing Fred McGriff for 42nd all time. He is two shy of Willie McCovey. Pujols also doubled in the eighth inning for his 542nd career double, putting him past Rogers Hornsby and tying him with Harry Heiman for 29th.

SS Erick Aybar had three hits in Saturday’s 11-5 win over the Astros. His run-scoring single in the eighth inning gave him 43 RBI this season, the most of any shortstop in the American League.

David Freese delivered a two-run homer in the eight-run seventh inning on Saturday night against the Astros. It was his fourth pinch-hitting appearance of the season. He was hitless in the previous three with three strikeouts. It was the first pinch-homer for the Angels since Chris Iannetta on Sept. 4, 2013, against Tampa Bay.