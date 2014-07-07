RHP Fernando Salas, activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game, retired all three batters he faced in the Angels’ 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros. He was sidelined three weeks due to an inflamed right shoulder.

RF Kole Calhoun surpassed last year’s home run total Sunday with his solo blast in the seventh inning, his ninth of the season. Calhoun is batting .371 in his past 31 games after going 3-for-3. In 33 games as the Angels’ leadoff hitter, Calhoun is batting .333 with nine home runs and 39 runs. Besides going 3-for-3, Calhoun scored two runs and drew a walk.

LHP Michael Roth was optioned to Double-A Arkansas to clear a roster spot for the return of RHP Fernando Salas from the disabled list. Roth was promoted from Arkansas on Saturday, and he threw two scoreless innings that day against the Astros.

DH Albert Pujols tied Hall-of-Famer Willie McCovey for 41st place in career RBIs with 1,555. Pujols drove in two runs with a third-inning single Sunday and went 2-for-3 in a 6-1 victory against the Houston Astros. Pujols has 22 RBIs in his past 22 games. He is batting .333 (30-for-90) during that span and owns a four-game hitting streak.

SS Erick Aybar got the Angels’ 75,000th hit as a franchise Sunday. Aybar singled to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Aybar has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games. The Angels began life in 1961 as one of the American League’s first two expansion teams, joining the Washington Senators, who moved in 1972 to become the Texas Rangers.

RHP Jered Weaver hopes to continue his success against the Toronto Blue Jays when he faces them Monday night. In 11 career starts against Toronto, Weaver has a 9-2 record with a 3.48 ERA.

LHP Joe Thatcher made his team debut Sunday, a day after being acquired with OF Tony Campana from the Diamondbacks for two minor-leaguers. Thatcher relieved RHP Garrett Richards in the eighth inning and threw one pitch, which Astros DH Jason Castro lined up the middle for a single, before RHP Mike Morin replaced him. With the Diamondbacks, Thatcher went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 37 games. He amassed 25 strikeouts and conceded just three walks in 24 innings.

3B David Freese (sore right shin) missed his second consecutive start Sunday. He was hurt Friday, and he appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday. Freese is day-to-day.