LHP Tyler Skaggs will start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. Skaggs will make his second start since returning from the disabled list after recovering from a strained hamstring. In his last start, he gave up two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings against the White Sox but got a no-decision. In his only career start against the Blue Jays, Skaggs gave up three runs (two earned) in eight innings to get a victory May 20 in Toronto.

RHP Matt Shoemaker entered Monday’s game against the Blue Jays to start the third inning after RHP Jered Weaver had to leave with a stiff lower back. Shoemaker, who made 102 pitches while earning a victory four days earlier, gave up two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings to get the win and improve to 7-2. “It’s just one of those things where you have to turn the switch on, both mentally and physically,” Shoemaker said about being called upon to pitch on a moment’s notice. “Get your body going, get my mind right and get some outs. ... To be honest with you, I was pretty frustrated with the pitches I made. I was up in the zone, the homer to (Juan) Francisco was a bad pitch. But under the circumstances, I‘m happy. We got a win out of it.”

RF Kole Calhoun started Monday’s game against the Blue Jays, marking the first time the left-handed hitter started against an opposing left-handed pitcher since May 31. After going 1-for-2 Monday against LHP J.A. Happ, Calhoun is hitting .262 (11-for-42) against lefties, compared to .311 (46-for-148) vs. right-handers.

RHP Jered Weaver retired all six batters he faced in two innings Monday against the Blue Jays. However, he felt his lower back tighten up when fielding a comebacker in the second inning, and in between the second and third innings, it got worse. After one warm-up pitch, he asked out of the game. Treatment after the game seemed to help, and Weaver hopes to make his next scheduled start. “It’s about 80 times better,” Weaver said. “We did a bunch of treatment, some soft tissue stuff, to loosen up the back part of the hip. We’ll stay on top of that, and hopefully it won’t linger too long.”

3B David Freese is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with 12 RBIs and eight extra-base hits since June 20 (14 games). He has hit safely in 17 of his past 21 games, raising his average from .218 to .250. Freese went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday.