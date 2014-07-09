INF Grant Green was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday night. Green went 1-for-10 in his latest major league call-up. On the season, he is hitting .324 with a .333 on-base percentage, a .419 slugging percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in 29 games.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday night, and he pitched one scoreless inning of relief against Toronto. Bedrosian faced four batters, gave up a single and struck out one.

LHP Tyler Skaggs allowed a season-high 11 hits in losing to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Skaggs permitted three runs and hit one batter while striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. After winning eight of Skaggs’ first nine starts, the Angels have lost each of his past six outings.

1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 to end his five-game hitting streak. Pujols is batting .323 (32-for-99) in his past 24 games. He needs one home run to tie Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews with 512.

LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to end a recent slump when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. After beginning the season with a 6-3 record and a 3.00 ERA, Wilson is 2-3 with a 6.25 ERA in his past eight starts. Wilson has permitted at least four earned runs in four of his past five appearances.

RHP Jered Weaver, who left Monday’s game after two innings due to lower back tightness, played catch Tuesday. He is questionable for his scheduled start Saturday against the Texas Rangers.