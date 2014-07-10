FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
July 11, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout will become the first Angel to start back-to-back All-Star games since Vladimir Guerrero started four in a row from 2004 to 2007. It will be Trout’s third All-Star appearance, making him the fourth outfielder in American League history to do so before age 23. The others were Mickey Mantle, Al Kaline and Ken Griffey Jr.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Thursday against the Rangers. Santiago is still looking for his first win of the season, but the club has won each of the last two games he has started. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six career games (three starts) vs. the Rangers.

LHP C.J. Wilson got a no-decision after giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Wilson has allowed 19 earned runs in his last four starts, covering 16 2/3 innings, raising his ERA from 3.34 to 4.33.

C Chris Iannetta is hitting .323 (31-for-96) over his last 34 games, raising his average from .214 to .277. His best offensive season came in 2008 with Colorado, when he hit .264 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs -- all career bests.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
