RHP Cam Bedrosian was sent down to Double-A Arkansas on Thursday. Bedrosian is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in eight games at the major league level this season.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out a career-high eight in winning for the first time in 17 starts on Thursday, a 15-6 victory of Texas. “I wanted to dump the cooler on myself,” Santiago said of the traditional triumphant Gatorade shower. “I was just trying to give us a chance to win. We scored 13 runs in three innings. They wanted me to win more than I thought about the win.”

RHP Garrett Richards (10-2, 2.71 ERA), one of only five major league starters with 10 wins and an ERA below 3.00, will not be participating after losing the fan vote for the last player selected to left-handed pitcher Chris Sale. Richards is 6-0 with a 1.45 ERA and a .158 opponents’ batting average in his last seven starts. He next start before the All-Star break is Friday against the Texas Rangers.

LHP Nick Maronde was designated for assignment by the Angels to clear a spot on the Angels’ 40-man roster for RHP Drew Rucinski. Maronde appeared in 11 games for the Angels this season, producing no decisions and a 12.79 ERA. He had a 10.50 ERA in 18 outings for three teams in the Los Angeles farm system this year.

RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. In 12 relief appearances for the Angels this season, he has a 3.00 ERA.

RHP Drew Rucinski had his contract purchased from Double-A Arkansas on Thursday. He is a recent signee out of independent ball.

1B Albert Pujols continued a good run, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas on Thursday. He’s hitting .336 with 27 RBIs in his last 26 games and with multiple hits now in six of his last seven games.

LF Josh Hamilton snapped out of a 3-for-23 slide in his last seven games by going 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas on Thursday night. Hamilton is hitting .306 against the team he played for five seasons, including 2010, when he was the AL MVP.

LHP C.J. Wilson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a right ankle injury. The move comes after the 33-year-old Wilson allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

SS Erick Aybar was selected to his first All-Star Game on Wednesday, chosen by Boston manager John Farrell as an injury replacement for Kansas City OF Alex Gordon on the AL roster. Aybar celebrated with three RBIs on Thursday in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas, Los Angeles’ 16th victory in its past 19 games. “We’re excited about that,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “Erick, we thought, would be selected before because he deserved it. The whole club is excited he’s going to be a part of that game.”