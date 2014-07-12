CF Mike Trout homered for a second straight game. He has homers in three straight at Globe Life Park dating to last season. His nine career home runs in Arlington are most in any opposing stadium.

RHP Garrett Richards tossed seven shutout innings for his 11th win, lowering his ERA to 2.55. He has started four of the Angels’ five shutouts in 2014. He has won seven straight decisions and will be fifth pitcher in Angels history with at least 11 wins and an ERA of 2.55-or-lower prior to the All-Star break. The others: Frank Tanana in 1977, Nolan Ryan in 1979, Chuck Finley in 1990 and Jered Weaver in 2011. He came up short in Final Vote for American League All-Star team. Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale was the last selection. “It was fun to be part of,” Richards said. “It’s awesome to see my teammates come together and the fans, how they supported me. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me. I’ll just have to do better next year.”

RHP Joe Smith has taken hold of the closer’s role. He has 13 saves and a 3-0 record, and hasn’t allowed a hit in eight consecutive appearances. “Joe Smith is really comfortable in that last inning,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Jered Weaver is making his 20th start of the season and ninth on the road Saturday. It’s his second start against Texas after picking up a win June 21. He went eight innings and allowed one run on four hits. Weaver was removed in his last start Monday after two innings with lower back tightness.