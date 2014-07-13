CF Mike Trout went 1-for-5 in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over Texas on Saturday, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 53 of his last 58 games. He also has 47 RBIs in his last 53 games.

LF Collin Cowgill, hitless in last 10 at-bats entering play Saturday, had one hit in one official at-bat in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Rangers. He was also involved in a scary play in the eighth inning. With a runner on first, Cowgill was hit in the face from a ricochet off his bat as he squared to bunt. He immediately turned to the dugout and walked off the field and did not return. Cowgill received stitches and taken to a local hospital for tests and further observation.

INF Efren Navarro took a walk as a pinch-hitter in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over Texas on Saturday, the same day he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for a third stint this season with the club. He is batting .297 with five doubles and three RBIs at the major-league level this season. At Salt Lake, Navarro was hitting .326 with 19 doubles, four home runs and 50 RBIs in 72 games.

RHP Drew Rucinski was optioned to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday before the Angels’ 5-2 victory over Texas. Rucinski pitched in one game for the Angels this week, giving up two runs and four hits in one inning.

1B Albert Pujols knocked in another run in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. Pujols, who went 1-for-5, has 28 RBIs in his last 27 games and is hitting .336 during that span.

RHP Jered Weaver had no lingering issues from the back stiffness that cut short his last start on Monday. Weaver gave up two runs, four hits and three walks while striking out three in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over Texas on Saturday. “Everything felt great,” Weaver said. “I didn’t feel restricted. Found myself in a little trouble in the first couple of innings, but I was able to make pitches when I needed to.”