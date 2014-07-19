CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to seven games and collected his 100th career double Friday night. Trout went 3-for-7, hit two doubles and scored the winning run in the Angels’ 16-inning victory. During his hitting streak, Trout is batting .393 (13-for-33). The All-Star also has gotten a hit in 44 of his past 49 games.

RHP Garrett Richards will make his first start since being rejected five times for the American League’s pitching staff in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Richards emerged from the All-Star break with opponents batting .196 against him -- the American League’s lowest such average. Richards also shares second place with an .846 winning percentage, is tied for third with 11 wins, ranks fourth with a 2.55 earned-run average and holds eighth place with 127 strikeouts.

PH Efren Navarro made history when he drove home CF Mike Trout with a double to give the Angels a 3-2 win in 16 innings Friday night. Navarro’s walk-off pinch hit was the first since Sept. 7, 2012, when Alberto Callaspo did the same thing in the bottom of the ninth against Detroit. Navarro’s hit also was just the second in team history occurring in the 16th inning or later. Adrian Garrett had the first such late-inning walk-off pinch hit in 1975.

INF Ian Stewart was designed for assignment after the team acquired RHP Huston Street. Stewart, 29, made the team as a non-roster invitee to spring training. This year, Stewart batted .176 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 24 games.

SS Erick Aybar left Friday night’s game in the ninth inning with a sore right groin after hitting a single. Aybar went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games. He is day-to-day.

RHP Huston Street was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for four prospects -- Triple-A 2B Taylor Lindsay, Double-A RHP pitcher R.J. Alvarez, Single-A SS Jose Rondon and Single-A RHP Elliott Morris. The trade was finalized just before the start of Friday’s game against the Mets. Street, 30, was 1-0 this season with a 1.09 earned run average and 24 saves in 25 attempts. He had 80 saves in 84 attempts in 2 1/2 seasons with the Padres. He represented the Padres in the past two All-Star Games.

3B David Freese is now batting .353 (24-for-68) over his past 21 games after going 2-for-5 on Friday night. Freese drove in the first run of the Angels’ 3-2 victory in 16 innings with a double in the fifth inning, then scored on catcher Hank Conger’s single. During those 21 games, Freese has 17 RBIs and nine extra-base hits.