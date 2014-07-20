OF Mike Trout doubled in the fourth inning Saturday night against the Mariners to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .368 (14-for-38) during that stretch with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will be making his 16th start of the season and second of the season on Sunday against Seattle. He was the losing pitcher on May 26 agaist the Mariners at Safeco Field, going seven innings and giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out eight.

RHP Garrett Richards has a 1.26 ERA in his last nine starts (nine earned run in 64 2/3 innings). He owns a 1.74 ERA as a starter against Seattle. The run the Mariners scored in the sixth on Saturday night snapped a streak of 19 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Huston Street made his Angels debut in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday night against the Mariners. He became the 29th pitcher to be used this season by the Angels, tying the franchise high for a season, also in 1995.

3B David Freese hit his third home run of the month and fifth of the season on Saturday night against the Mariners. Since June 20, he has raised his batting average from .220 to .255, going 25-for-73 (.342) with 18 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.