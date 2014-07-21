CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. During his streak, Trout is batting .381 (16-for-42). The American League’s 2012 Rookie of the Year also has 50 RBIs in his past 55 games.

RHP Matt Shoemaker hopes to continue his recent success when he makes his first career start against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Shoemaker is 4-1 in his past five outings covering 29 1/3 innings. The right-hander has conceded just seven walks during that span while amassing 27 strikeouts.

RF Kole Calhoun hit his 11th home run of the season, all as a leadoff hitter, in going 3-for-5. In his past 42 games, Calhoun is batting .335 (52-for-155).

DH Albert Pujols has 30 RBIs in his past 32 games after driving in CF Mike Trout with a double during a two-run rally in the top of the ninth inning Sunday. Pujols’ double moved him past Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and into 28th all-time with 544 doubles. Pujols, who went 2-for-4, is batting .341 (45-for-132) in his last 32 games.

LF Josh Hamilton ended an 0-for-12 slump by hitting a run-scoring double in the first inning Sunday. Hamilton went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in getting three hits in a game for the fifth time this season.

LHP Joe Thatcher earned his first American League victory in relief. On Sunday, Thatcher, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5, allowed two hits and induced three groundouts in top of the ninth, his lone inning of work, in a 6-5 win against the Seattle Mariners.