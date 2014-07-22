CF Mike Trout saw his nine-game hitting streak end Monday night. Trout went 0-for-4 and twice took called third strikes in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his recent revival Tuesday night. After starting the season 0-7, Santiago not only earned victories in his last two appearances. He also conceded just one walk while amassing 10 strikeouts in both games, covering 8 2/3 innings. Santiago pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief Friday night to receive the win in the Angels’ 3-2 victory in 16 innings over the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Matt Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and did not permit a walk in 5 2/3 innings Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles. But Shoemaker allowed four runs on just five hits in receiving his third loss this season. Shoemaker made his first appearance since July 7, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win as the Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2.

C John Buck signed a minor league contract with the Angels. Buck, 34, has played for seven teams in his 10-year career. The Seattle Mariners released Buck last week after he compiled a .226 average in 27 games.

INF Ian Stewart was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake, three days after the Angels designating him for assignment. Stewart batted .176 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 24 games for Los Angeles.

SS Erick Aybar performed light agility drills before Monday night’s game and said he would be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday. Aybar did not make the starting lineup for the third consecutive game because of a sore left groin but grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.

C Hank Conger extended his season-high hitting streak to four games by going 2-for-3 and driving in one run Monday night. Conger now has five RBIs in the past four games. Conger also threw out his 14th potential base stealer this season to exceed his total from last year. Conger threw out 13 possible base stealers in 72 games in 2013.