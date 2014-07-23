CF Mike Trout hit his 24th home run of the season Tuesday night. Trout’s two-run drive in the bottom of the eighth inning barely cleared the right field wall. The All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

LHP Hector Santiago held the Orioles scoreless in his five innings Tuesday night. Santiago conceded only two hits, walked three batters and struck out two while throwing 99 pitches. The left-hander started the season 0-7, but he is 2-0 in his past six outings.

RHP Michael Morin took his third loss of the season in relief Tuesday night. Morin allowed three runs on three hits in his lone inning during a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The rookie struck out two but saw his ERA rise from 1.96 to 2.63.

LHP C.J. Wilson threw a bullpen session Monday, and he is scheduled to return from the disabled list Friday. He will have missed the minimum 15 days due to a sprained right ankle.

SS Erick Aybar returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games Tuesday night and went 0-for-4. Aybar injured his right groin Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. He returned to action Monday as a pinch hitter.

RHP Jered Weaver seeks his third consecutive victory Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Weaver is 3-0 in his past five starts with a 2.78 ERA. During the 35 2/3 innings encompassing that stretch, Weaver has conceded 31 hits and only eight walks while collecting 29 strikeouts.