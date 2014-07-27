RHP Fernando Salas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City to make room on the roster for OF J.B. Shuck. Salas is 4-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 34 relief appearances.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Sunday. Santiago threw five shutout innings against the Orioles in his last start but got a no-decision. He is 0-3 with a 2.08 ERA in 11 career games (four starts) against Detroit.

OF J.B. Shuck was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake City to give the Angels some outfield depth with LF Josh Hamilton nursing a sore knee. Shuck spent the first month of the season with the Angels, hitting .173 (14-for-81) with two homers before being optioned to Salt Lake City on May 3. He was hitting .318 with three homers and 42 RBIs for the Bees.

RHP Matt Shoemaker threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks, to get the win in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers. Saturday’s win came against Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, the sixth former All-Star and third former Cy Young award winner Shoemaker has been matched up against this season. He is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA, including a 3-0 mark with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against the Cy Young winners.

LF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Saturday, one day after leaving the game after the third inning because of a sore left knee. Hamilton is day-to-day.

LHP C.J. Wilson will make a minor league rehab assignment for Double-A Arkansas on Monday. Wilson has been out since July 9 because of a sprained right ankle.