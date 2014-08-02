OF Mike Trout hit his 25th homer of the season in the Angels’ 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday, becoming the fourth player in major league history with three 25-homer seasons through his age-22 season. He joined three Hall of Famers: Frank Robinson, Eddie Matthews and Mel Ott. Eighteen of Trout’s 25 homers this season have tied the game or given the Angels the lead, and 24 of his 87 career homers have come in the first inning. He’s hit two homers in four games at Tropicana Field and five in 18 games against the Rays.

LHP Tyler Skaggs was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday due to a strained flexor tendon in his left forearm. The injury is officially being labeled a left forearm strain, but the Angels are not placing a time frame on when Skaggs will be ready to return. He left his start against the Orioles on Thursday night after 4 2/3 no-hit innings and was told by team doctors his ulnar collateral ligament is fine. Skaggs will not require surgery.

RHP Matt Shoemaker is 4-1 with a 3.29 ERA since the beginning of July compared to 5-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (eight starts) before that. Shoemaker picked up the win Friday night against the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings of work. Shoemaker has not allowed a walk in his last 23 1/3 innings, although he managed only one strikeout against the Rays, a career low as a starter. Shoemaker left the game after 96 pitches and has only reached 100 pitches twice this season.

LHP Michael Roth was recalled from Double-A Arkansas prior to Friday’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field for his second stint with the Angels this season. He appeared in one game with the Angels during his first big-league stint and earned the win on July 5 after tossing two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

1B Albert Pujols hit a double off the left-center field fence in the Angels’ 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday. It was Pujols’ 549th career double, tying him with Chipper Jones for 25th on the all-time doubles list. Next up on the list are Jeff Kent and Eddie Murray, tied for 23rd with 560 career doubles.

OF/DH Josh Hamilton was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh of Friday’s game against the Rays. He was diagnosed with a contusion on his left middle finger, and an X-ray revealed a fracture in the finger, though he was not sure if it was sustained Friday or from a previous injury. Hamilton will be re-evaluated Saturday. For now, he is day-to-day.

LHP C.J. Wilson will be activated off the disabled list, where he’s been nursing a sprained right ankle, to start the Angels’ game against the Rays on Saturday. It will be Wilson’s 20th start of the season. He has been on the DL since July 10.