RHP Michael Roth allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in the longest outing of his career in both innings (4 2/3) and pitches (87) on Saturday in a 10-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field.

LHP C.J. Wilson (8-7, 4.74 ERA) last just 1 1/3 innings on Saturday against Tampa Bay and was charged with six earned runs on six hits and two walks. He had spent the previous three weeks on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain. In four starts before that, he had allowed 19 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings.

LHP Joe Thatcher departed with a left ankle sprain in the fourth inning on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Fielding a bunt from the Rays’ Brandon Guyer, Thatcher pulled up lame and did not attempt a throw. He left the field without assistance after briefly sitting down. He had not pitched since July 21.