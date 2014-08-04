CF Mike Trout has 80 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels, 78 of which have come from the second spot in the batting order. That is one less than the franchise record set by Jim Edmonds in 1995. Trout has stolen a base in consecutive games after going 33 games without one. He has 12 this season.

RHP Fernando Salas was recalled on Sunday. Salas is 4-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched with the Angels this season.

RHP Cam Bedrosian, a 2010 first-round draft pick, was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday as LHP Joe Thatcher was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels. The 22-year-old son of retired big-league closer Steve Bedrosian had 15 saves and a 1.11 ERA for Arkansas.

RHP Jered Weaver is unbeaten in his last nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels allowing two earned runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts on Sunday in a 7-5 win over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He improved to 12-6.

LHP Joe Thatcher (1-1, 6.00 ERA) was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels after spraining his ankle fielding a bunt on Friday at Tropicana Field. The team recalled RHP Cam Bedrosian from Double-A to take his place on the roster.