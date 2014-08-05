LHP Tyler Skaggs had a second contrast MRI exam Monday that confirmed the diagnosis of a strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He hopes to return in September.

OF Collin Cowgill, sidelined since the All-Star break with a broken nose and a fracture in his right thumb, was activated from the disabled list Monday. In a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Cowgill got hits in all three games, including two doubles, to finish 4-for-12 with four runs. Cowgill was hurt July 12 when hit by a pitch that broke his nose and right thumb. He underwent facial surgery July 14.

LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his recovery from an 0-7 start when he pitches Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Santiago is 3-0 in his past five appearances, including two in relief, and has conceded just one earned run in his previous four games. In 21 innings during those five outings, Santiago has allowed 14 hits, four earned runs and six walks while amassing 17 strikeouts.

RHP Garrett Richards threw a five-hitter for his first shutout Monday night, beating the Dodgers 5-0. Richards retired 22 of the final 26 batters he faced, amassed 12 groundouts and nine strikeouts, and conceded just two walks while throwing 122 pitches. The victory ended Richards’ personal two-game losing streak.

RHP Michael Morin cut his left foot while walking barefoot on a beach in Florida over the weekend. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Aug. 1, but is expected to be ready to pitch when he is eligible to be activated.

1B Albert Pujols moved into 25th place on the all-time doubles list Monday night. Pujols lined a double into center field in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him 550 for his career. He needs one home run to take over 21st place on the all-time list. Pujols, who went 2-for-4, is tied with Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews with 512 career homers.

LHP Joe Thatcher, placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a left ankle sprain, is expected to miss four to six weeks. He was hurt fielding a bunt Saturday at Tropicana Field.