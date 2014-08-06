CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak in interleague play to 20 games, the longest current interleague stretch in the major leagues. Trout hit a ground ball to Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe in the first inning and beat Uribe’s throw to first base. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly challenged the call, which video review upheld. Trout finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run. In 51 career interleague games, Trout has seven home runs and 27 RBIs while batting .346 (75-for-217).

INF Grant Green, sidelined since July 21 due a lumbar strain, began “baseball activities” at the Angels’ training complex in Arizona. At this point, that just means hitting off a tee.

RHP David Carpenter, designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He made one appearance for the Angels this season, throwing three scoreless innings June 27 at Kansas City.

LHP Hector Santiago allowed four runs (three earned), three walks and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out two Tuesday night. Santiago did not figure in the decision, so his three-game winning streak remains intact.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Wednesday against the Dodgers, continues to solidify his presence in the Angels’ rotation. Shoemaker is 4-1 in his past five appearances and has not conceded a walk in his past 23 2/3 innings. Though Shoemaker has allowed 28 hits in 27 1/3 innings covering those five games, he also amassed 28 strikeouts while permitting just three walks and 10 earned runs.

1B Albert Pujols hit the 513th home run of his career Tuesday night to move into 21st place on the all-time list. Pujols passed Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews. The solo drive came off Dodgers RHP Brian Wilson and forced a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning. Pujols hit a 3-2 pitch deep into the Dodgers’ left field bullpen for his 21st home run of the season. Pujols added a double to tie Hall of Famer Cal Ripken for 21st place with 1,078 career extra-base hits. Pujols finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

OF Josh Hamilton hasn’t been the same power player since joining the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season, but he is taking steps to change that -- literally. Hamilton hit a solo home run off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke on Monday, his third home run in seven games after hitting just two in the previous 46 games.

RHP Joe Smith extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 22 2/3, a stretch spanning 22 games. Smith retired all three hitters he faced, striking out one, while pitching the eighth inning Tuesday night.

C Chris Iannetta, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, has hit safely in five of his past six games. Since July 30, Iannetta is batting .316 (6-for-19) with three doubles and five RBIs.