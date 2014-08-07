RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings, but he got the loss in a 2-1 setback to the Dodgers. He was matched up against a former All-Star pitcher -- Dan Haren -- for the seventh time this season. Shoemaker was 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in the previous six starts against Cliff Lee, David Price, James Shields, Chris Sale, Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Thursday’s game against the Dodgers. Wilson had his worst start of the season in his last outing, giving up six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Rays after missing three weeks with a sprained ankle. He is 0-0 with a 4.97 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Dodgers.

RHP Joe Smith has not allowed a run in his last 22 appearances (22 2/3 innings). He posted a 0.29 WHIP in July, the lowest single month WHIP in the last 100 years (minimum 15 innings pitched). The previous low was 0.33, set by Lon Warneke in 1939 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

3B David Freese was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers because of a sore left knee. Freese said he hurt the knee swinging the bat Tuesday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Freese entered Wednesday’s game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and finished 1-for-2.