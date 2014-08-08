CF Mike Trout celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, but it marked the first time he failed to hit a home run on his birthday as a major leaguer. He homered off A’s pitcher Travis Blackley on his 21st birthday in 2012 and off Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando on his 22nd birthday in 2013. He went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was acquired by the Angels from the Cleveland Indians in a trade for minor league pitcher Michael Clevinger. Pestano, a side-arming right-hander, was 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 games for the Indians this season. He has played most of this season for Columbus, Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, going 2-4 with a 1.78 ERA in 32 games. The Angels assigned Pestano to Triple-A Salt Lake.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up four runs on six hits and four walk in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the Dodgers. It was not good, but it was better than any of his previous five starts, in which he failed to last more than five innings. Wilson has won only once in his last eight starts. “There’s definitely concern, and there’s certainly been some head-scratching in the last seven or eight starts with C.J.” manager Mike Scioscia said. “But seeing how hard C.J. works, and seeing that it doesn’t look like anything physical with him as far as an injury, we’re very confident he’s going to get back on that beam and do what we need him to do.”

RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday’s game against the Red Sox. Weaver is 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA in his last nine starts, the Angels winning eight of those nine games. He is 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 14 career starts vs. Boston.