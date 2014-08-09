RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Red Sox. Richards shut out the Dodgers in his last start, the first shutout of his career. He is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA in four career games against the Red Sox, all relief appearances.

LF Josh Hamilton still has not hit a home run at Angel Stadium this season, covering 34 games and 140 plate appearances. He also played the final 35 home games last year without a homer, meaning his current home homerless streak is 69 games, dating back to Aug. 18.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of a loss to the Red Sox on Friday. It was Weaver’s first loss in his last 10 starts, dating back to his last loss on June 16. “Starting off Weave’s stuff looked really strong,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I thought he had a good angle, the ball was down in the zone, the velocity was there. He just had trouble getting out of that third inning. All in all, Weave was a couple pitches away from having a really strong outing.”

3B David Freese has 12 hits in his past 31 at-bats over the last nine games, raising his season average to .254. He hasn’t been higher than .257 (July 9) all season.