CF Mike Trout started as the designated hitter to get a semi-day off. It was the sixth time this season that Trout started at designated hitter, and he is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with a home run, four doubles, one triple, one stolen base and nine RBIs in those contest.

C Hector Santiago, who went on the concussion list July 26, had to leave a rehab game after three innings Friday with Triple-A Fresno. “Hector took a tough shot off the mask,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’ll have to get some tests. There’s some concern there.” Santiago has been using a hockey mask. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s right and make a change with the mask,” Bochy said. “It might take a while to get used to it. You can’t keep using the same mask if it’s not giving you a lot of protection.”

LHP Hector Santiago will start Sunday against the Red Sox. After beginning the season with seven consecutive losses, Santiago won his last three decisions. He is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in three career games (two starts) vs. Boston.

RHP Garrett Richards had a no-hitter through six innings but didn’t make it out of the seventh Saturday against the Red Sox. Richards gave up three runs in the seventh, but only one was earned as he was let down by his defense, which made two errors. Richards got a no-decision after going 6 1/3 innings, and allowing the three runs (one earned) and three hits.

RHP Matt Shoemaker threw three innings of no-hit, shutout ball Saturday and earned the victory as the Angels beat the Red Sox in 19 innings. It was his first relief appearance since July 7 and his seventh of the season among 20 appearances.