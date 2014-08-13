OF Brennan Boesch was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and started Tuesday’s game as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-2. It is Boesch’s second stint with the big league club this season. He was 3-for-13 in seven games earlier this year. Boesch was hitting .326 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs for Salt Lake.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday. He will miss the rest of this season, and he is expected to miss all of the 2015 season. Skaggs ends the year 5-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts.

RHP Caleb Clay was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for OF Brennan Boesch. Clay was up with the big league club for only one day, Sunday, and did not get into the game. Clay was called up to serve as a long man in the bullpen one day after the Angels played 19 innings and were short on available arms.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings against the Phillies on Tuesday, notching his first win in seven weeks. Wilson has been struggling with command issues, but said he took advantage of an aggressive Phillies lineup. “The best part tonight was knowing the aggressiveness of the hitters,” he said. “Other than the at-bat with (Jimmy) Rollins, where he fouled off seven or eight pitches, it seemed like everybody was trying to put the ball in play early. So I tried to use that to my advantage.”

RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday’s game against the Phillies. Weaver had his streak of five consecutive wins snapped in his last start, a loss to the Red Sox. Weaver got the victory in his only career start against the Phillies, giving up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings on June 22, 2008.