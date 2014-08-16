RHP Garrett Richards (13-4, 2.53 ERA) earned the victory in the Angels’ 5-4 win over Texas on Friday, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Richards improved to 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 14 road starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in 11 of those starts. Against Texas, he is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 2014. “He’s throwing the ball really well,” Scioscia said. “There’s probably one outing all year that he struggled.”

RF Kole Calhoun has multiple hits in five of his last six games after going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas on Friday. Calhoun, a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and also reached by hit-by-pitch, is hitting .448 during a six-game hitting streak. “I don’t know if there are too many leadoff men who have been as dynamic as Kole has been,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s able to drive the ball, get on base and score runs. He’s doing his part.” Calhoun is hitting .327 in the last 57 games since opening the season at .221 while dealing with a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss 31 games.

LF Josh Hamilton entered Friday a .309 hitter against his former club, but he went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers. The former AL MVP is hitting .266 this season with power numbers well below career averages. Since the All-Star break, Hamilton is hitting .215. “We’re not seeing the aggressive Josh Hamilton that we saw when he played for the Texas Rangers,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re just not seeing it. He’s working very hard and no one feels worse than Josh. We need him in the middle of the lineup doing what he can do.”

RHP Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth to nail down his 31st save -- and eighth since joining the Angels by trade July 18 -- in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. Street has not allowed a run in 41 of 44 appearances this season, including 11 with Los Angeles.

3B David Freese extended his hitting streak to 11 games -- his longest since a career-high 20 games in 2013 -- after going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, including the game-winner in the seventh of the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Friday. Freese, who missed 16 games in May with a broken finger, is hitting .391 over his last 14 games to raise his average 22 points to .261. “David has become more comfortable, especially since he broke his finger,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s got a lot more power (than he’s shown) in his swing. I think it’s in there and hopefully he’ll help us down the stretch.”