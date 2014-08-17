RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for RHP Mike Morin, who was activated from the disabled list before the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas on Saturday. Pestano, acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Aug. 7, appeared in only one game for the Angels. Pestano pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three and walking one on Aug. 10 against the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (11-4, 3.84 ERA) held Texas to two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. In his last eight starts, Shoemaker, a rookie, is 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 40 strikeouts, including six on Saturday. “For him to come in and give us such a lift every time he takes the ball and gives us a chance to win is huge,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said.

RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a double and the winning two-run single with two outs in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas on Saturday. Calhoun has multiple hits in six of his last seven games and extended his hitting streak to a season-long seven games. He’s batting .441 during the streak.

RHP Mike Morin (lacerated foot) was activated from the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Mike Morin was activated off the disabled list Saturday after missing 13 games with a lacerated foot. On Saturday, he gave up two runs and one hit in one inning of the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas. Morin is 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 43 innings spanning 42 games.

1B Albert Pujols hit his 515th home run, a solo shot in the first inning of the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas on Saturday. Pujols remained in 21st place all time, six homers back of Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas, who are tied for 18th. Pujols, 1-for-4 on Saturday, has multiple hits in 16 of his last 37 games.

2B Howie Kendrick registered his 10th game this season of three hits or more, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas. Kendrick has driven in runs in four straight after a stretch of three RBIs in his previous 20 games.